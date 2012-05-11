UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* JPMorgan has taken $2 billion in trading losses in the past six weeks and could face an additional $1 billion in second-quarter losses due to market volatility.
* Morgan Stanley asked the hedge fund firm being closed down by the securities firm's former co-president, Zoe Cruz, for its money back.
* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway emerged as a major backer of Coty's bid for struggling beauty company Avon, but Berkshire's support had the unexpected effect of signaling the deal might never come together.
* China has told the Big Four auditors to hand over control of Chinese operations to local partners, amid tensions over auditing problems.
* Procter & Gamble is moving its global beauty, skin, cosmetics and personal-care unit to Singapore from Cincinnati.
* Prime Minister Mario Monti is jockeying to position Italy as a mediator between Germany and weaker euro-zone economies, an effort ultimately aimed at broadening Europe's decision-making beyond the traditional Franco-German axis that has so far called the shots in fighting the crisis.
* T-Mobile USA said it lost more than a half million of the most lucrative customers in the first quarter, casting doubt on whether the company can regain momentum after regulators blocked its sale to AT&T Inc.
* Google is gearing up for a possible FTC fight, funding analysis by third-party lawyers and economists to make the case that its activities don't violate antitrust law.
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
