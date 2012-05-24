May 24 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* European Union leaders came up with few new responses to the euro crisis, as officials stepped up planning for a possible Greek exit from the euro zone. r.reuters.com/wuh48s

* Nearly 20 months after completing their $3.2 billion merger, United Airlines and Continental Airlines are grappling with the messy business of stitching together two sprawling operations. r.reuters.com/xuh48s

* HP also said its quarterly profit slumped 31 percent amid relatively flat revenue in its PC business and lower printing sales. r.reuters.com/zuh48s

* Spain will provide about $11.4 billion to cover Bankia's needs, the nation's finance minister said. r.reuters.com/cyh48s

* Chesapeake is ramping up drilling on the Utica Shale, a promising but unproven oil field, at a time when the embattled natural-gas giant is under financial stress and facing heightened scrutiny from investors. r.reuters.com/fyh48s

* Zynga is trying to provide some answers for its controversial acquisition of "Draw Something," a mobile game that was released only six weeks earlier and has since lost popularity. r.reuters.com/gyh48s

* A startup is aiming to create a trading platform that protects mutual-fund managers from high-speed traders. r.reuters.com/jyh48s