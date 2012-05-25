UPDATE 1-TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
May 25 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trading desks at Goldman and JPMorgan, firms with roles in Facebook's IPO were among those lending Facebook shares that hedge funds needed for short sales.
* Authorities arrested a man they said had confessed to the murder of Etan Patz, a 6-year-old boy who disappeared 33 years ago.
* New signs of a global slowdown are emerging from business sentiment in Europe and manufacturers around the world.
* Major financial firms are willing to consider a compromise on a key issue delaying a new regulatory plan for the $2.6 trillion money-market mutual fund industry.
* U.S. bank lending stumbled in the first quarter after nearly a year of growth, raising fresh questions about the economic recovery.
* Airbus, a unit of European Aeronautic Defence & Space Co , shelved a plan to boost output of its popular A320 single-aisle jetliner, a sign that global uncertainties are starting to affect the otherwise resilient aeronautic industry.
* Beijing accused the U.S. of illegally helping its own solar-panel industry, while Chinese solar firms teamed up to speak against the decision to impose tariffs.
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Recasts, adds Stada statement on 2nd suitor Advent, analyst quote)