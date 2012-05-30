BRIEF-Time Warner shareholders approve merger with AT&T
* Voted to adopt merger agreement between AT&T Inc and co with 78 pct of outstanding shares of common stock voting in favor
May 30 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Mitt Romney on Tuesday said his win in the Texas primary gives him the requisite number of delegates to clinch the GOP presidential nomination.
* Research In Motion warned its business is deteriorating and will likely lose money for the second straight quarter.
* Facebook shares continued their downward slide and investors placed largely negative bets as options trading in the stock began.
* The Obama administration sent one of its top economic officials to Europe to press officials to calm a widening crisis threatening new trouble for the U.S. economy.
* European Central Bank (ECB) officials signaled they would oppose any attempt to fund the $23.8 billion recapitalization of Spain's Bankia via the central bank's lending facilities.
* Flush with cash, Japanese companies are in the midst of a boom in overseas acquisitions. A slow-growing home market is forcing them to look abroad for growth.
* Asian stocks fell Wednesday as hopes for a large Chinese stimulus package were dashed following an editorial in the state-run press and as concerns about Spanish banks resurfaced.
* Investors are sticking with Brazilian bonds, even as they spurn other emerging-market assets.
Since March, investors have added $18 million to funds that mainly hold debt issued by Brazilian companies and government agencies, according to EPFR Global, at a time when the country's currency and stock market have plunged. Brazil equity funds saw an $89 million net outflow in the same period.
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
BRUSSELS, Feb 15 A three-nation call for the European Union to tighten foreign investment rules is worth considering, the European Commission said on Wednesday, amid worries about European technologies ending up in foreign hands.