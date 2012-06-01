June 1 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Up to $100 billion is tied up in aging, largely dormant
buyout funds that continue charging management fees even as
hopes of profiting from their remaining assets have faded.
r.reuters.com/hyn58s
* The nascent market in Hong Kong for yuan denominated
bonds, known as "dim sum" bonds, has hit the brakes in recent
months: Trading volumes have fallen as investors fret over
European turmoil, and new issues of the securities have slowed.
r.reuters.com/jyn58s
* The economies of Asia, both the emerging markets and the
more developed countries, are being hit by a double whammy of
slowing domestic growth and the impact of the European debt
crisis on Asian exports and finance.
r.reuters.com/kyn58s
* Manufacturing activity in China and across a wide swath of
Asia slowed in May, heightening fears that the turmoil in
Western economies is dragging down one of the few remaining
engines of global growth.
r.reuters.com/myn58s
* After denial, anger, bargaining and depression, investors
seem ready to enter the final stage of grief over low yields:
acceptance.
r.reuters.com/nyn58s
* The U.S. grew slower during the first quarter than
previously thought and continued weakness in the job market and
elsewhere suggests the economy is struggling to gain traction.
r.reuters.com/tyn58s
* Federal regulators delayed new rules to establish
standards for the mortgage-lending industry, a move that could
further hold back the thin market in mortgage-backed securities
not supported by the federal government.
r.reuters.com/wyn58s