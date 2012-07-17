July 17 The following were the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is building an in-house
bank to lend money to wealthy people and companies, in a
significant shift that underlines the harsh business climate
facing Wall Street since the financial crisis. link.reuters.com/suq49s
* Yahoo Inc reached inside the ranks of rival
Google Inc in its latest changing of the guard,
appointing longtime Web-search executive Marissa Mayer as its
new chief and returning the struggling Internet company to a
leader with deep technology experience. link.reuters.com/byq49s
* Executives of HSBC Holdings Plc ignored warnings
for years that the bank's far-flung operations were being used
by money-launderers and potential terrorist financiers,
according to a Senate investigation. link.reuters.com/cyq49s
* General Motors Co expects to report substantial
losses in Europe for the rest of the year, damping hopes of a
second-half recovery that the auto maker earlier had
anticipated, according to people familiar with GM's European
operations. link.reuters.com/jyq49s
* A recently departed Barclays Plc executive said
he was following orders from his boss and regulators when he
instructed deputies to understate the British bank's borrowing
costs in 2008, a statement that could intensify the political
storm over top British officials' role in the
interest-rate-rigging scandal. link.reuters.com/fyq49s
* Chinese companies once were happy to let Canadians and
Americans represent them in Canada. No longer. Today, they're
increasingly using Chinese nationals as they invest billions
into natural resource projects. link.reuters.com/gyq49s
* Hair-salon company Regis Corp said it is selling
its Hair Club for Men and Women unit for $163.5 million, ending
eight years of owning a company best known for its TV
commercials featuring founder and pitchman Sy Sperling. The
unit's buyer is Aderans Co of Japan. link.reuters.com/hyq49s
* Regulators will conduct a sweeping review of futures firms
across the country, seeking to ensure that the firms' bank
accounts contain the cash they say they do, according to people
familiar with the planned scrutiny. link.reuters.com/kyq49s