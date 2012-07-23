July 23 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Greece's newly elected government is seeking billions of euros of additional budget cuts and looks poised to announce the first steps toward streamlining the country's bloated public sector, ahead of the return of a troika of international inspectors -- the European Commission, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank to Athens this week. link.reuters.com/dup59s

* Bids for patents being auctioned by Eastman Kodak Co could become less generous now that the company has lost a key intellectual property case against Apple Inc and Research In Motion Ltd. link.reuters.com/fup59s

* In the stock market, defense is the new offense. Investors are flocking to stocks of large, dividend-paying companies, particularly those seen as less vulnerable to a slowing economy or turmoil in Europe. link.reuters.com/gup59s

* The collapse of Peregrine Financial Group Inc has prompted new scrutiny of the futures industry's front-line regulator and triggered plans to change its practices just as the agency prepares to take on a bigger role in policing derivatives markets. link.reuters.com/jup59s

* The proposed creation of a single euro zone bank supervisor is shaping up to be a test of the willingness of countries to give up national powers for the sake of the euro. The effort, which envisions a key role for the European Central Bank in supervising the bloc's largest and most internationally active banks, faces hurdles as officials try to streamline a patchwork of regulators and supervisors numbering in the dozens. link.reuters.com/kup59s

* DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc is acquiring Classic Media, an entertainment company that owns "Casper," Lassie and over 450 family entertainment titles, for $155 million, to increase the studio's intellectual property base and leverage Classic's extensive library across its various entertainment divisions. link.reuters.com/nup59s

* UK oil company BP Plc has proposed that its Russian joint venture TNK-BP pay shareholders a $1 billion interim dividend, TNK-BP said in a statement. link.reuters.com/pup59s

* India's largest auto maker by sales Maruti Suzuki India Ltd declared a lockout at its Manesar factory until local authorities finish investigating a riot that left parts of the plant charred and a senior executive dead last week. link.reuters.com/rup59s

* Reliance Communications Ltd pulled the initial public offering of a unit that holds its undersea-cable assets, adding to a string of large IPOs that have been scrapped in Asia this year. link.reuters.com/sup59s