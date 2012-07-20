July 20 The following were the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Yahoo Inc's new Chief Executive Marissa Mayer
will receive up to $100 million in compensation, stock, bonus
and retention awards over the next five years, according to a
Thursday regulatory filing by the Sunnyvale, Calif., Internet
company. link.reuters.com/kaj59s
* Microsoft Corp posted a rare quarterly loss
because of a previously announced charge for its money-losing
Internet business, but the software giant continued to show
signs of strength in selling software to corporations. The $492
million loss reflected a $6.19 billion charge for Microsoft's
online division, which includes the Bing search engine business
and MSN Web portal. link.reuters.com/maj59s
* Citigroup Inc disclosed Thursday that its valuation
of the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney brokerage is substantially
above Morgan Stanley's appraisal, the first public
jostling between the partners on price. link.reuters.com/naj59s
* Nokia posted its fifth-straight quarterly net
loss. The Finnish handset maker, eager to integrate Microsoft
Corp's coming Windows 8 software into its smartphone
lineup, is headed for a tough waiting game over the next several
months even after reporting an uptick in sales of its flagship
Lumia-brand phones and a slowing rate of cash outflows that
lifted its shares. link.reuters.com/paj59s
* India's largest auto maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
, was hit by violence as workers at one of its auto
factories attacked supervisors and started a fire that killed a
company official and injured nine policemen as well as nearly
100 managers, including two Japanese expatriates. link.reuters.com/raj59s
* Heineken NV offered to buy Singapore beverage
maker Fraser & Neave Ltd's entire stake in Asia
Pacific Breweries on Friday for 5.1 billion Singapore
dollars($4.07 billion) in a move that could trigger a takeover
battle between the Dutch beer maker and suitors linked. link.reuters.com/saj59s
* Google Inc Chief Executive Larry Page has lately
stayed publicly quiet because he has lost his voice. On
Thursday, Google was just as silent about its plans for its
newly acquired Motorola hardware business. link.reuters.com/waj59s
($1 = 1.2541 Singapore dollars)