July 24 The following were the top stories in
* Several groups of traders are under investigation by
regulators around the world for allegedly banding together to
rig key global interest rates, people close to the probe said. link.reuters.com/vav59s
* In downgrading to negative its outlook on Netherlands,
Luxembourg and Germany's triple-A rating, ratings firm Moody's
Investors Service pointed to the vast liabilities Germany would
incur in a bailout of Spain and Italy, as well as its banking
system's "sizable exposures" to them. link.reuters.com/zav59s
* CNOOC Ltd swept into Canada with China's biggest
overseas acquisition yet, a $15.1 billion deal to buy one of
that country's largest energy producers, Nexen Inc,
that reignites a debate over the role of Chinese state players
in North America's energy industry. link.reuters.com/bev59s
* Two months after resigning as chief executive of digital
media company, Yahoo Inc following a flap over his
misstated academic credentials, Scott Thompson on Monday was
appointed the CEO of ShopRunner Inc, a high-profile
online-shopping start-up based in Philadelphia. link.reuters.com/dev59s
* U.S. network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc
said it would lay off about 1,300 employees, or 2 percent of its
global workforce, as the networking giant continues its efforts
to cut costs and boost profits. link.reuters.com/fev59s
* BlackBerry maker Research In Motion Ltd disclosed
Monday that Prem Watsa, through his Canadian investment firm
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, now owns just under 10
percent of the company's shares after buying stock earlier this
month making him the largest shareholder by far, according to a
regulatory filing. link.reuters.com/hev59s
* U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management LP
returned with a $713.4 million takeover bid for
Billabong International Ltd, pitched at a much lower
price than an approach earlier this year that the struggling
retailer spurned. link.reuters.com/jev59s
* Fox network said pop singer Mariah Carey will become a new
judge on "American Idol", the first move by the network to
rejigger the aging but still-popular singing competition. link.reuters.com/kev59s
* Home prices in the second quarter rose from the year-ago
period for the first time since 2007, according to a closely
watched index, the latest indication the housing market is
starting to recover. link.reuters.com/nev59s