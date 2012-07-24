July 24 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Several groups of traders are under investigation by regulators around the world for allegedly banding together to rig key global interest rates, people close to the probe said. link.reuters.com/vav59s

* In downgrading to negative its outlook on Netherlands, Luxembourg and Germany's triple-A rating, ratings firm Moody's Investors Service pointed to the vast liabilities Germany would incur in a bailout of Spain and Italy, as well as its banking system's "sizable exposures" to them. link.reuters.com/zav59s

* CNOOC Ltd swept into Canada with China's biggest overseas acquisition yet, a $15.1 billion deal to buy one of that country's largest energy producers, Nexen Inc, that reignites a debate over the role of Chinese state players in North America's energy industry. link.reuters.com/bev59s

* Two months after resigning as chief executive of digital media company, Yahoo Inc following a flap over his misstated academic credentials, Scott Thompson on Monday was appointed the CEO of ShopRunner Inc, a high-profile online-shopping start-up based in Philadelphia. link.reuters.com/dev59s

* U.S. network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc said it would lay off about 1,300 employees, or 2 percent of its global workforce, as the networking giant continues its efforts to cut costs and boost profits. link.reuters.com/fev59s

* BlackBerry maker Research In Motion Ltd disclosed Monday that Prem Watsa, through his Canadian investment firm Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, now owns just under 10 percent of the company's shares after buying stock earlier this month making him the largest shareholder by far, according to a regulatory filing. link.reuters.com/hev59s

* U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management LP returned with a $713.4 million takeover bid for Billabong International Ltd, pitched at a much lower price than an approach earlier this year that the struggling retailer spurned. link.reuters.com/jev59s

* Fox network said pop singer Mariah Carey will become a new judge on "American Idol", the first move by the network to rejigger the aging but still-popular singing competition. link.reuters.com/kev59s

* Home prices in the second quarter rose from the year-ago period for the first time since 2007, according to a closely watched index, the latest indication the housing market is starting to recover. link.reuters.com/nev59s