July 25 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

* Ghana, one of Africa's fastest-growing economies, faced a period of transition after President John Evans Atta Mills's sudden death Tuesday, just months before he was to face re-election. Mr. Mills, 68 years old, died in a military hospital after falling ill Monday. link.reuters.com/fyb69s

* New Enterprise Associates has closed one of the largest venture funds ever raised at $2.6 billion after a fundraising that uncovered "enormous interest in venture capital as an asset class," said Peter Barris, the firm's managing general partner. link.reuters.com/web69s

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc urged merchants to reject a pending multibillion-dollar settlement reached by Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc in lawsuits filed by retailers over credit-card processing fees. link.reuters.com/xeb69s

* British prosecutors plan to charge a private investigator and seven former journalists at News Corp's News of the World - including Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson - with phone-hacking related offenses. The eight defendants collectively face 19 charges of conspiracy. link.reuters.com/bub69s

* Russia's economy is more vulnerable to the effects of the euro zone's fiscal and banking crises as commodity prices fall, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said Wednesday. link.reuters.com/gub69s

* Google Inc appears closer to avoiding a protracted battle with European antitrust regulators after officials said they had reached a "good understanding" with the internet search giant during discussions to address "concerns" over its business practices. link.reuters.com/hub69s