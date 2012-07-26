July 26 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Sanford Weill, the company's former chief executive who built Citigroup Inc through repeated acquisitions-including the 1998 megadeal that prompted Congress to strike down a six-decade-old ban on commercial banks doing investment banking, and vice versa- called for the breakup of huge U.S. financial conglomerates. link.reuters.com/nah69s

* The chief executive and chief operating officer of Nomura Holdings Inc are stepping down to take responsibility for their company's involvement in a series of leaks of inside information. link.reuters.com/sah69s

* The online games maker Zynga Inc showed its vulnerability as the company's stock plunged 40 percent following weak results. The company swung to a loss for its second quarter and reported that its year-over-year revenue growth slowed to 19 percent. link.reuters.com/vah69s

* MGM Holdings Inc, the parent of film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc, is planning a possible public stock offering, the company said. link.reuters.com/jeh69s

* Japanese medical-equipment provider Terumo Corp said that it has proposed a merger with Olympus Corp in an apparent bid to counter Sony Corp leading position among a group of bidders for a stake in the scandal-hit camera maker. link.reuters.com/geh69s

* A top independent director at Barclays Plc, Alison Carnwath, resigned, deepening the turmoil at the giant British bank following the resignations of its chief executive and chairman. link.reuters.com/zah69s

* Telefonica SA said it will cancel the payment of all remaining dividends and share buybacks for this year, highlighting the dire straits faced by corporate Spain amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades. link.reuters.com/deh69s

* The Internet company, eBay Inc, may allow consumers who are under 18 years old to set up accounts and access the eBay.com website to buy vintage T-shirts, jewelery, school supplies or other products, said Devin Wenig, eBay's president of global marketplaces. link.reuters.com/feh69s

* Box Inc, a venture capital-backed company whose software lets workers store and access documents on the web, is raising a new round of financing that would value the start-up at $1.2 billion, people familiar with the matter said. link.reuters.com/heh69s