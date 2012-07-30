July 30 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* General Motors Co's tumult deepened when the auto maker ousted its Global marketing chief Joel Ewanickm, head of one of the largest advertising budgets in the United States, for failing to properly vet the financial details of a European soccer-sponsorship deal that he struck recently. link.reuters.com/qev69s

* Slowing economies from the United States to China, recession in much of Europe and a stronger dollar could bring to an end at least 10 continuous quarters of profit growth for America's biggest companies. In the third quarter, earnings by companies in the S&P 500 are expected to shrink for the first time since just after the recession ended, according to Thomson Reuters. link.reuters.com/mev69s

* Long before Sanford Weill suggested last week that big banks should split up, Bank of America Corp executives and directors considered the idea and then decided against it, said people close to the nation's second-biggest bank by assets. link.reuters.com/pev69s

* Northern Iron Ltd said it has received an initial takeover proposal from Swiss-based trading house Prominvest AG worth A$525 million($548.23 million). link.reuters.com/wev69s

* Comic book adaptation "Dark Knight Rises" from Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros Pictures and Legendary Entertainment, earned $64.1 million from 4,404 locations in the United States and Canada its second weekend out, according to early estimates. link.reuters.com/sev69s

* Federal prosecutors looking into possible bribery of foreign officials by Avon Products Inc have asked to speak to Andrea Jung, the former chief executive and current full-time chairman, people familiar with the matter said. link.reuters.com/rev69s

* Raw-sugar futures fell 5.9 percent last week, as production picked up in top sugar-producer Brazil on the heels of unseasonable rains. link.reuters.com/tev69s ($1 = 0.9576 Australian dollars)