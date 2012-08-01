Aug 1 The following were the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The fallout over Facebook Inc's initial public
offering escalated as UBS AG went on the attack
against Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, blaming the
stock-exchange operator for trading flubs that erased a sizable
chunk of its second-quarter profit. link.reuters.com/kuh79s
* Google Inc said it will delay the launch of its
Nexus Q music- and video-streaming device that it manufactured
in the U.S. to "work on making it even better." link.reuters.com/gyh79s
* Cellphone tower operator Crown Castle International Corp
has emerged as the lead bidder for the towers being sold
by T-Mobile USA, and a deal for more than $2 billion could be
struck soon, people familiar with the matter said. link.reuters.com/puh79s
* Deutsche Bank AG, seeking to dispel concerns
that it is undercapitalized following a dismal second quarter,
raised its core capital target and announced a wave of layoffs
and other cost-cutting measures at its flagging
investment-banking arm. link.reuters.com/nuh79s
* Microsoft Corp said it is converting Hotmail,
which competes with Google Inc's Gmail and email
services from Apple Inc and Yahoo Inc, into a
revamped Web-based email service called Outlook.com. link.reuters.com/zuh79s
* A bankruptcy trustee, Louis J. Freeh, sifting through the
remains of MF Global Holdings Ltd expressed
confidence that the failed securities firm's U.S. customers will
get all their money back. link.reuters.com/duh79s
* A Citigroup Inc former director, Brian Stoker, was
cleared of wrongdoing over his role in selling a $1 billion
mortgage-bond deal by a federal jury in Manhattan, in a setback
to the government's efforts to hold individuals accountable for
Wall Street's conduct in the financial crisis. link.reuters.com/quh79s
* BP Plc posted a sharp fall in second-quarter
earnings as it wrote down the value of several key assets in the
U.S. by $5 billion. Excluding the one-time costs, analysts said
the oil company's performance was still weak as it continues to
suffer the long-term effects of the Deepwater Horizon spill. link.reuters.com/suh79s
* Republican and Democratic leaders said that they have
agreed to extend current government funding levels through the
first six months of the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, avoiding
the prospect of a pitched budget battle shortly before the
election. link.reuters.com/huh79s
* PokerStars agreed to pay $731 million to end a Justice
Department lawsuit alleging bank fraud, money laundering and
violations of gambling regulations against it and another poker
website, Full Tilt Poker. link.reuters.com/dyh79s
* India suffered the world's biggest-ever power outage
Tuesday as transmission networks serving areas inhabited by 680
million collapsed, putting the nation's ramshackle
infrastructure on stark display. link.reuters.com/fyh79s