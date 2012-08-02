Aug 2 The following were the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Google Inc unveiled changes to its mobile-payment
system in a bid to get the upper hand in the battle for control
of consumers' "digital wallets." link.reuters.com/xap79s
* John Quinn, a lawyer for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, said the company's decision to send reporters
disputed evidence in its patent case with Apple Inc was
"lawful" and "ethical," responding to federal Judge Lucy Koh's
request to explain the unusual move. link.reuters.com/cep79s
* The global economy is experiencing a widespread "decline
of confidence" as problems mount in the euro zone and beyond,
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde
said. link.reuters.com/zap79s
* Irving Picard, the court-appointed trustee handling the
Bernard Madoff bankruptcy, is in a legal tug of war with the New
York attorney general over $410 million for victims of the Ponzi
scheme. link.reuters.com/rep79s
* A federal jury awarded $1 billion to Monsanto Co
in a patent-infringement lawsuit against rival DuPont Co
over Monsanto's Roundup Ready seed technology. link.reuters.com/sap79s
* Standard Chartered Plc said it was confident it
could ride out slowing growth in Asia and hit its full-year
financial targets, as the lender continued to steal market share
from European banks. link.reuters.com/rap79s
* Chevron Corp and offshore driller Transocean Ltd
face another legal hurdle in Brazil, where a court
barred the companies from producing or transporting oil until an
investigation into an oil spill is completed. link.reuters.com/wap79s
* American International Group Inc is looking to buy
back a large amount of its shares from the government, according
to people familiar with the company's thinking. link.reuters.com/kep79s
* A state court judge in California ruled that Oracle Corp
is contractually obligated to develop software for some
high-profile server systems sold by Hewlett-Packard Co.
link.reuters.com/gep79s
* An electronic-trading glitch roiled trading in nearly 150
stocks early Wednesday, sparking confusion among traders and
investors and further undermining confidence in the basic
machinery of financial markets. link.reuters.com/jep79s
* In an uncharacteristically strong statement, the Fed said
it will "closely monitor" the economy and "will provide
additional accommodation as needed to promote a stronger
economic recovery and sustained improvement in labor market
conditions." link.reuters.com/nep79s
(Compiled by Bangalore Equities Newsdesk)