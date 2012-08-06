Aug 6 The following were the top stories in the
* Heineken NV got a step closer to taking control
of Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd, after Fraser & Neave
Ltd's board recommended selling the company's APB
stake to the Dutch brewer for $4.1 billion. link.reuters.com/nec89s
* Knight Capital Group Inc officials raced over the
weekend to negotiate a deal to save the crippled brokerage firm
as new details emerged showing regulators rebuffed the company's
pleas to be released from errant trades it had booked. link.reuters.com/wac89s
* To turn around its flagging business, Zynga Inc
is betting big on mobile games and creating a network that
connects mobile-game players. link.reuters.com/hec89s
* AT&T Inc is shutting down its second-generation, or
2G, wireless networks by 2017 as it continues to upgrade its
systems to faster technology and better use its limited
airwaves. link.reuters.com/dec89s
* "The Dark Knight Rises" fended off competition by new
releases to remain dominant for the third consecutive weekend.
The film, from Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros Pictures,
grossed $36.4 million in its third week in theaters, bringing
its cumulative domestic total to $354.6 million. link.reuters.com/xac89s
* Private-equity firm Advent International said it agreed to
buy a majority interest in the bedding company that owns the
Simmons mattress brand and licenses the Serta brand. link.reuters.com/zac89s
* Federal investigators released alarming details about
controller errors that nearly caused a midair collision last
year between a heavily loaded American Airlines jet and a
military cargo plane off the East Coast, highlighting problems
at New York's premier traffic-control facility. link.reuters.com/vac89s
* Executives at many small banks complain that the
forthcoming rules by the OCC, Federal Reserve and Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp to implement an international agreement
known as Basel III could force them to cut back on loans to
small businesses or homeowners. link.reuters.com/qec89s
