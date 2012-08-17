Aug 17 The following were the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Facebook Inc's stock price plumbed a new low on
Thursday as early investors were freed to sell some of their
stakes, leaving the once-prized stock down nearly 50 percent
from its debut and forcing executives of the young internet
giant to pump up morale.
* Apple Inc's vision for a new device that can be
used as a set-top box includes features designed to simplify
accessing and viewing programming and erase the distinction
between live and on-demand content, people briefed on Apple's
plans said.
* Verizon Wireless won Justice Department approval of its
$3.9 billion deal to acquire airwaves from Comcast Corp
and other cable companies while agreeing to some
relatively light conditions on the deal.
* In a statement, Eastman Kodak Co said
discussions with buyers are active and that it isn't ready to
announce a result. The company added that it might decline to
sell some or all of the patents, depending on how the auction
progresses.
* Barrick Gold Corp said it is in talks to sell a
big chunk of its African assets to China National Gold Group
Corp in a deal that analysts say could fetch as much
as about 2.5 billion pounds ($3.94 billion) -the latest move by
the world's largest gold miner to boost shareholder value.
* International Business Machines Corp said it
would buy closely held Texas Memory Systems Inc for undisclosed
terms.
* Best Buy Co Inc founder Richard Schulze pushed his
takeover offer for the electronics retailer with a letter to the
board requesting permission to form a group and conduct due
diligence in order to present a fully financed offer for the
company.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported a 5.7 percent
increase in second-quarter earnings on strong sales in its U.S.
and international markets, but the discount retailer continues
to see tough economic conditions around the globe.
* Gap Inc fiscal second-quarter earnings rose a
better-than-expected 29 percent as the casual-apparel retailer
reported stronger sales in North America and improved margins.
* Oracle Corp paid $2 million to settle Securities
and Exchange Commission accusations that an Indian subsidiary of
the company violated U.S. laws designed to prevent bribery
overseas.
* The United States Food and Drug Administration ordered St.
Jude Medical Inc to launch new studies gauging the scope
of heart-device failures that have plagued the company for
months.
* Former partners from defunct law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP
have agreed to give back at least $50 million in past earnings
in exchange for immunity from lawsuits relating to the New York
firm's demise.