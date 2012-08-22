Aug 22 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. homeowners with collapsed property values could have an easier time selling their homes for less than the outstanding mortgage amount under changes rolled out by a federal housing regulator.

* A federal appeals court rejected the Environmental Protection Agency's latest effort to limit soot- and smog-forming air pollution that blows across state lines, providing a short-term lifeline for aging coal-fired power plants.

* Web sweepstakes cafes have proliferated across the country, and in recent months, they have come under siege from state and local authorities in a number of states, with dozens of cafes branded illegal gambling parlors.

* Nineteen million Americans, or 6 percent of the U.S. population, live in areas where high-speed Internet isn't available, the FCC said. A majority of them, about 14.5 million people, live in rural areas.

* A federal judge threw out Lance Armstrong's lawsuit against the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, opening the door to an arbitration hearing that could strip the former cyclist of his seven Tour de France titles.

* On an annual tour of America's farm fields, many analysts and investors said they were taken aback by the poor state of the crops.

* An Iraqi refugee pleaded guilty to terrorism charges in Kentucky, in a case that intensified the dispute between Republican lawmakers and the Obama administration over where to try terror suspects.

* Pittsburgh's public transportation agency will be spared major service cuts and layoffs thanks to a deal that includes new state aid and $60 million in concessions from transit workers.

* Approval of Congress has matched its all-time low, according to a new WSJ/NBC News poll. Meantime, voters have a slightly more positive view of the Democratic Party over the GOP.

* Defense Secretary Panetta backs Marine Corps Gen Joseph Dunford, a supporter of U.S. drawdown plans, to command international forces in Afghanistan.

* Insurgent fire hit a U.S. military base in Afghanistan, damaging the aircraft of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff while he was on a visit.

* After years of struggling with too much debt and too few tenants, MPG Office Trust, the largest office landlord in downtown Los Angeles is considering selling itself to the highest bidder.

* A federal grand jury is examining ties between Regions Financial and an executive-recruiting company that entertained the bank's executives on golf trips and borrowed from the Alabama lender.