* The Fed sent its strongest signal yet that it is preparing to take new steps to bolster the economic recovery, saying measures would be needed fairly soon unless growth picks up substantially.

* The United States is planning a major expansion of missile defenses in Asia, a move American officials say is designed to contain threats from North Korea, but one that could also be used to counter China's military.

* The U.S. economy would likely slide into a significant recession next year if Congress doesn't avert tax increases and spending cuts set to begin in January, the Congressional Budget Office said.

* Layoffs at a San Onofre, California nuclear power plant shut down for technical problems are sowing fresh doubt about a major source of Southern California electricity.

* Researchers unraveled a medical mystery that left six patients dead in 2011 at the National Institutes of Health's elite research hospital, demonstrating that gene sequencing can help in the fight against hospital-acquired infections.

* The current West Nile outbreak is one of the largest in the United States, with four times the usual number of cases for this time of year, the CDC said.

* Sales of previously occupied homes in the United States were up slightly from a month earlier and were more than 10 percent above a year ago.

* Most Afghan troops behind recent killings of U.S.-led forces were recruited by foreign spy agencies, Afghanistan said in an account likely to heighten tensions with the U.S.

* The U.S. Department of Justice, in a first for the agency, said Tuesday it has shut three Websites that allegedly catered to customers seeking illegal copies of copyrighted apps for the Android-based mobile devices and seized their domain names.

* A group that lobbies for small businesses released a big survey showing that uncertainty over the economy and fiscal policy have zoomed to the top of the list of businesspeople's concerns.

* Former AL Cy Young Award winner Bartolo Colon of the Oakland Athletics has been suspended for 50 games after testing positive for testosterone.

* The average length of stay for families with children at New York City homeless shelters increased more than 30 percent during the fiscal year that ended in June, placing additional pressure on an overloaded system.