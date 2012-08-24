Aug 24 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Lance Armstrong said Thursday night he is finished fighting a barrage of drug charges from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, putting his unprecedented string of seven Tour de France titles at risk along with his legacy as one of the greatest cyclists in history.

* Sales of newly built homes rose briskly in July and inventories declined to the lowest level on record, a sign that builders may need to ramp up construction.

* A federal court ruled that the Tennessee Valley Authority is liable for damages caused by a 2008 spill of toxic coal because it failed to follow its own safety rules.

* Federal authorities accused an aspiring Hollywood actor of threatening the families of several wealthy individuals, including film executive Harvey Weinstein and the chairman and co-founder of Groupon Inc, according to people familiar with the investigation.

* The regulator who scuttled new rules on money market funds decided to vote against the proposal after he learned that SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro released copies of a report that the industry views as unfair and misleading.

* The competition for $4 billion contract to start replacing the U.S. military's Humvee trucks entered a new stage as the Pentagon awarded three development contracts.

* A Texas judge ruled in favor of TransCanada Corp's use of eminent domain in its effort to build an oil pipeline that could ultimately stretch from the Canadian tar sands to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

* Mitt Romney said Thursday that he would replace Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, dismissing the advice of a top adviser who suggested this week that the chairman should be considered for a third term.

* The Federal Reserve Bank of New York closed the book on its crisis-era acquisition of AIG's most toxic assets, at a $6.6 billion profit in the latest sale of bonds.

* The number of U.S. workers filing applications for jobless benefits rose by 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 372,000. Separately, sales of newly built homes in the U.S. rose in July.