* Tropical storm Isaac made landfall in southeastern
Louisiana, less powerful than originally feared but still
threatening to inundate flood-prone, low-lying regions with a
major storm surge and heavy rain.
* Mitt Romney kicks off a concerted push by Republicans to
move foreign policy into the spotlight, taking on President
Barack Obama's record overseas.
* The Obama administration released its final
fuel-efficiency standards for cars and trucks, requiring each
auto maker's fleet to reach an average of 54.5 miles per gallon
by 2025.
* Texas' Republican-controlled legislature disenfranchised
minorities with the electoral maps it drew following the 2010
census, a federal court found, though the ruling won't affect
the November election.
* The Group of Seven leading industrialized economies
appealed to the world's major oil producers to boost output as
fears about Hurricane Isaac and tensions with Iran pushed up oil
prices.
* U.S. home prices ended the second quarter with the first
positive annual growth rates since the summer of 2010, according
to Standard & Poor's Case-Shiller indexes.
* California Governor Jerry Brown announced a deal with
legislators to overhaul state workers' pensions, partly by
boosting the retirement age and capping benefits.
* Income on U.S. farms is expected to climb this year to its
highest level in nearly four decades, the government said,
despite the drought that has hit much of the farm belt.
* Energy companies shut down nearly all offshore oil
production in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as about two-thirds of
the region's natural-gas output, as Hurricane Isaac headed
toward the Louisiana shore.