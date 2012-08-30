Aug 30 The following were the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Tropical storm Isaac dumped more than a foot of rain on
parts of the Gulf Coast, leaving some residents stranded and
hundreds of thousands of homes without power.
* Mitt Romney vowed Wednesday to expand employment and
tuition assistance for veterans, taking a quick detour from the
Republican National Convention to unveil new policy details in a
speech here.
* Volkswagen signed an agreement to invest in
the Chinese city Tianjin as part of a broad package of economic
cooperation deals tied to Merkel's visit in China.
* In one of the largest settlements of suits tied to the
financial crisis, Citigroup Inc agreed to pay $590 million
over claims that it deceived investors by hiding the extent of
its dealings in toxic subprime debt.
* WellPoint shares rose 7.7 percent in the wake of
CEO Angela Braly's announced departure, signaling the extent of
the dissatisfaction among investors about the company's
performance.
* Mark Adelson, who pushed for tough rating criteria,
including those that led to the unprecedented downgrade of U.S.
debt last year, left Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Monday.
* Bank of America Corp got off to a slow start in
carrying out changes required by a landmark foreclosure
settlement.
* European Union antitrust authorities plan to conduct an
in-depth probe into Ryanair Holdings Plc's bid to buy
the shares it doesn't already own in Aer Lingus Group PLC, the
budget airline's third attempt to take over its Irish rival.
* Massachusetts Senate candidates Scott Brown and Elizabeth
Warren vie for Boston Mayor Thomas Menino's coveted endorsement.
* Statoil said it is leasing more than 1,000 railroad cars
to carry crude oil from fields in North Dakota to refiners
across North America, in a bid to overcome pipeline bottlenecks
that plague the booming oil-producing region.
* The GOP convention is providing super PACs access to a new
group of potential donors to fund TV ads this fall attacking
President Barack Obama and supporting Mitt Romney.
* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cut its credit rating
for Illinois amid continuing failure by elected officials to
plug an $83 billion pension gap.
* The Texas Highway Patrol Museum was supposed to honor the
memory of state troopers, but the Texas Attorney General's
Office claimed it misspent millions of dollars in contributions
it received.
* Housing authorities in Galveston, Texas, presented state
officials with a plan to replace 569 units of public housing
destroyed in a 2008 hurricane, the first step toward resolving a
dispute with the federal government.
* Mangoes contaminated with salmonella have sickened 103
people in 16 states, the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said. The majority of victims are in California, the
CDC said.