Sept 3

* Asia's manufacturing downturn deepened in August as China weakened sharply, adding to pressure on governments and central banks to do more to prevent a sharper slowdown caused by flagging demand from Western markets.

* The euro's recent rally will face a new test this week, as currency investors turn attention to the European Central Bank's policy decision on Thursday.

* The New York Attorney General is investigating a practice in the private-equity industry that involves converting certain fees into investments eligible for more-favorable tax treatment, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

* Apple Inc formally made Samsung Electronics Co's current flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S III, a target in their continuing patent dispute.

* Cambodian police on Sunday said they arrested Gottfrid Svartholm Warg-one of the masterminds behind notorious file-sharing website The Pirate Bay, months after he was due to begin a one-year prison sentence in his native Sweden.