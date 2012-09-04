Sept 4 The following were the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* With Republicans trying to fan disappointment with
President Barack Obama's leadership, Democrats begin the final
run to the election with a convention beginning here Tuesday
that aims to convince economically struggling voters the
president has a workable plan for a turnaround.
* American diplomats are closing in on an agreement to dole
out $1 billion in debt relief to Egypt, part of a gilded-charm
offensive that Washington hopes will help shore up the country's
economy and prevent its new Islamist leadership from drifting
beyond America's foreign-policy orbit.
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has
agreed to buy Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp for $2.6
billion, the latest in a string of acquisitions that have
transformed the Canadian drug maker into a multibillion-dollar
global company.
* The International Cotton Association, a group backed by
the world's largest cotton traders, wants to strengthen what is
effectively a blacklist that is supposed to prevent its members
from doing business with companies that renege on contracts and
then ignore arbitration awards.
* Hyundai Motor Co's labor union voted to
approve a revised wage and working-conditions deal on Monday,
putting an end to prolonged strikes that have hurt sales at
South Korea's biggest car maker.
* Guggenheim Partners has agreed to buy Dick Clark
Productions, according to a person familiar with the matter. The
value of the deal could not be learned, but an official
announcement is expected as soon as Tuesday morning.
* Texas authorities are investigating whether Xerox Corp
played a role in allowing dentists to allegedly overbill
the state's Medicaid system by millions of dollars.