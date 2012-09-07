Sept 7 The following were the top stories in the
* President Barack Obama portrayed himself as a stout
defender of the middle class and a leader with a plan to create
jobs across the U.S. economy in a speech Thursday accepting the
Democratic nomination for re-election.
* The investor standoff that is threatening the proposed
merger of Glencore International Plc and Anglo-Swiss
mining giant Xstrata Plc showed no signs late Thursday
of being broken ahead of a crucial vote on the $34 billion deal
Friday.
* Apple Inc has recently shifted some memory chip
orders for its coming iPhone from Samsung Electronics Co
to other Asian chip makers, people familiar with the
matter said, suggesting that the U.S. company is diversifying
its component suppliers as patent disputes between the two
technology giants escalate.
* Amazon.com Inc kindled a price war in the
tablet-computer market, unveiling a new slate of the devices
that pack in more features at lower prices than Apple Inc
dominant iPad.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed a new executive to
lead the unit that suffered at least $5.8 billion in trading
losses tied to credit derivatives earlier this year, as it
refocuses the division on "its core mandate of conservative
investing," according to a memo announcing the appointment.