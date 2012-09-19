Sept 19 The following were the top stories in
* The head of FedEx Corp on Tuesday sounded a
warning about the fate of China's export-driven economy as the
world's largest air package shipper cut its forecast for global
growth in 2012 and 2013.
* Wall Street's longest-serving chief financial officer
stepped down Tuesday as Goldman Sachs Group Inc gave its
first nod to a group of younger leaders.
* Yahoo Inc has begun to cash out a large chunk of
its considerable stake in Chinese Internet concern Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd, rewarding shareholders in the U.S. firm
and accumulating strategic cash with the long-anticipated move.
* Anschutz Co is planning to sell Anschutz Entertainment
Group, its powerhouse sports-and-entertainment subsidiary whose
properties include a piece of the Los Angeles Lakers as well as
sports teams, stadiums and music festivals around the world.
* China Investment Corp is taking a more active
role in its investments overseas by co-investing with
private-equity fund managers such as Canada's Brookfield Asset
Management Inc, according to people with the direct knowledge of
the fund, reflecting a shift in how one of the world's largest
sovereign funds prefers to invest its money.