German stocks - Factors to watch on February 13
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
Sept 20 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bank of America Corp is accelerating a broad cost-cutting plan and has set a target of shedding 16,000 jobs by year's end - cuts that would see the company relinquish its title as U.S. banking's largest employer.
* U.S. prosecutors are seeking more time to complete their investigation of alleged interest-rate fixing, while banks ensnared in the probe are trying to turn the clock to their advantage as they battle lawsuits claiming damages from rate-rigging.
* Google Inc is expected to surpass rival Facebook Inc in selling online "display" advertisements in the U.S. this year, according to a new estimate by research firm eMarketer Inc.
* Nasdaq OMX Group Inc defended its plan to compensate firms that say they lost money in the Facebook stock-market debut, firing back at objections by UBS AG , Citigroup Inc and others to the exchange's proposal.
* Liberty Global Inc is poised to launch a tender offer for the nearly 50 percent of Telenet Group Holding NV that it doesn't already own, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would value the Belgian cable company at roughly $5.2 billion.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 11 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a 18.54 percent stake in German market researcher GfK, GfK said, allowing it to drive strategic change with top shareholder GfK Verein.
FRANKFURT, Feb 11 German lighting group Osram has received approval from a U.S. agency for the 400 million euro ($425.52 million) sale of its LEDvance lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese bidders, a spokesman said, bringing the deal closer to completion.