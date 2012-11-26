Nov 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Another British icon could fall in the hands of an Indian buyer. On the weekend, Indian car maker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd trumped an offer from Italian private-equity firm Investindustrial for a 50 percent stake in British car maker Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd. ()

* General Motors Co is betting it can make the 54-year-old Impala a head-turner again, all part of a broader plan to reinvigorate its offerings with 13 redesigned cars and trucks next year and regain the favor of American car shoppers. ()

* GlaxoSmithKline Plc offered to buy an additional stake of up to 31.8 percent in its Indian unit GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd at 3,900 Indian rupees ($70.16) per share, the U.K.-based company said in a statement Monday. ()

* Samsung Electronics Co said it is taking measures to address unfair labor practices at its Chinese factories, including overwork and denial of basic labor rights, in response to a labor group claim in September that the South Korean company has violated rules on worker conditions in China. ()

* From saucy News Corp tabloids to the venerable British Broadcasting Corp Britain's media has spent many months with an unflattering spotlight on the way it gathers and reports the news. Now, the industry is on tenterhooks ahead of a British judge's report on whether and how the country's print press should be reined in. ()