Nov 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Mark Carney, a former investment banker who runs Canada's central bank, will become governor of the Bank of England in July, the British government announced on Monday, a surprise pick that promises to bring change to the bank's insular culture at a time when it is gaining new regulatory powers in the U.K. ()

* Archstone Inc, the apartment-building owner that played a major role in the demise of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, is being sold by Lehman to rival landlords Equity Residential and AvalonBay Communities for $6.5 billion in cash and stock. ()

* A group of creditors owed billions of dollars by Ally Financial Inc's mortgage subsidiary wants cash from a string of asset sales before any goes to the U.S. government, which funded a $17.2 billion bailout of the firm. ()

* Shipping giant China Cosco Holdings Ltd said it plans a $1 billion, 10-year U.S. dollar bond offer for the general corporate purposes of its offshore units and affiliates. ()

* Mary Schapiro, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, announced her departure on Monday, bringing to an end a turbulent period for the agency. ()