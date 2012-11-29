Nov 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Three months after launching an aggressive push to restart the lumbering U.S. economy, Federal Reserve officials are nearing a decision to continue those efforts into 2013 as the U.S. faces threats from the fiscal cliff at home and fragile economies elsewhere in the world. ()

* SAC Capital Advisors LP said that securities regulators have warned the hedge-fund firm it may face civil charges over the alleged insider-trading scheme that led to last week's arrest of a former portfolio manager. ()

* The Obama administration has temporarily blocked BP Plc from obtaining new contracts with the U.S. government, citing a "lack of business integrity" that resulted in the Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill in 2010. But the public reprimand will not affect BP's existing operations and oil leases in the Gulf of Mexico, the company said, adding that it expects the suspension to be lifted soon. ()

* Oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp is counting on the Kearl oil-sands project in Canada and 20 other new projects to jump-start its slumping oil and gas output, which plummeted to three-year lows in its most recent quarter. ()

* The U.S. auto industry is poised to report November sales cruised to another four-year high, a sign that the domestic market has returned to health even while Europe and Asia sales falter. ()

* President Barack Obama's renewed outreach to America's top executives took a seemingly positive turn on Wednesday, as a group of business leaders emerged from a White House meeting convinced the Obama administration would move soon on a deficit-reduction plan. ()

* NCR Corp agreed to buy Retalix Ltd for $650 million in cash, as the maker of automated teller machines and cash registers moves more deeply into software and the retail industry. ()