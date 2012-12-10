Dec 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The European Union is expected soon to accuse multiple banks of attempted collusion in the setting of Euribor, according to people briefed on the probe.

Barclays Plc has already acknowledged trying to rig the rate, and other banks are likely to be pressed by regulators in the United States, United Kingdom and elsewhere into similar admissions, according to industry and regulatory officials. ()

* Hostess Brands Inc said it used wages that were supposed to help fund employee pensions for the company's operations as it sank toward bankruptcy. ()\

* China posted weak foreign trade figures for November on Monday, showing that the country still faces external risks such as lower demand for Chinese goods, even as other data indicate that the country's growth has begun rebounding. ()

* An inspector general's report is bringing renewed scrutiny to the pay levels of hundreds of senior managers at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac who earned more than $200,000 last year. ()

* Venezuela President Hugo Chavez asked his country for the first time to consider his successor as he announced a recurrence of his cancer and the need to fly to Cuba to undergo further surgery. ()

* Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves sees the twin risks of slowing economic growth and rising household debt as the chief challenges facing Sweden's central bank in the months ahead. ()

* Small banks in the United States are making a last-ditch attempt to persuade Congress to extend a crisis-era blanket guarantee on nearly $1.5 trillion in deposits before it expires at the end of the year. ()