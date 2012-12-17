Dec 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama said the nation was failing to protect its children and that he would commit to an effort to prevent shootings like the one at an elementary school at Newtown, Connecticut. ()

* A fresh proposal from House Speaker John Boehner to raise tax rates on millionaires marked a breakthrough in stalled budget negotiations with President Barack Obama, suggesting a potential framework for avoiding year-end spending cuts and tax increases known as the fiscal cliff. ()

* American International Group Inc began selling its remaining stake in its pan-Asian life insurer, in a deal that could raise as much as $6.5 billion for the U.S. insurer. ()

* Swiss bank UBS AG is set to agree as soon as this week to pay roughly $1.5 billion to settle allegations of wrongdoing related to benchmarks such as the London interbank offered rate, or Libor. ()

* Google Inc is close to emerging largely unscathed from a two-year federal probe of its Web-search business, people familiar with the matter said, a result likely to disappoint rivals that were hoping the Internet giant would become mired in antitrust litigation. ()

* Two companies competing to acquire Knight Capital Group Inc discussed over the weekend whether to increase their bids, but they seemed to hold back ahead of the brokerage firm's board meeting set for Monday morning, according to people involved in the talks. ()

* Akamai Technologies Inc, a central player in delivering content over the Internet, plans to announce Monday that it has tapped mathematician co-founder Tom Leighton as its new chief executive. ()