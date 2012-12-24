PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 24
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 24 - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A federal judge in New Orleans approved a $7.8 billion settlement between BP Plc and Gulf Coast businesses and residents over damages related to the 2010 offshore oil spill. ()
* Engineers at Motorola Mobility are hard at work on a sophisticated handset - known internally as the "X phone" - but the Google Inc unit is running into some obstacles in its effort to provide more potent competition for Apple Inc , said people familiar with the matter. ()
* Shanghai regulators gave Yum Brands Inc some shelter from criticism by China's state-run media of its food-safety practices, saying chicken sampled from the U.S. restaurant company's KFC arm complied with government limits on antibiotics. ()
* News Corp said the publishing company it plans to spin off incurred losses last fiscal year and in the most recent quarter. ()
* The court-appointed authorities liquidating various parts of MF Global Holdings Ltd agreed to settle long-running legal disputes, a three-way truce expected to help customers of the failed brokerage firm get their money back more quickly. ()
* Federal agencies are examining allegations that Regions Financial Corp improperly classified loans that went bad during the financial crisis, according to depositions filed as part of a civil lawsuit against the large southeastern U.S. bank. ()
* After spending the past two years increasing investments in Europe's high-end real-estate market, Norway's $682 billion oil fund is poised to hit the U.S. property market with deep pockets and an appetite for big-ticket deals. ()
* Congressional battle lines hardened Sunday over firearms restrictions, laying the foundation for what will likely be a fight over any proposed new gun laws. ()
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 23 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, the corporate hardware and enterprise software business of Hewlett-Packard Co, reported a 10.4 percent fall in revenue, largely due to sluggish demand for its servers and storage equipment.
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday: