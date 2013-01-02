Jan 2 - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street
Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Congress broke a rancorous stalemate on Tuesday to pass
legislation designed to avert the so-called fiscal cliff. But
the compromise bill, which blocked most impending tax increases
and postponed spending cuts largely by raising taxes on
upper-income Americans, left a host of issues unresolved and
guaranteed continued budget clashes between the parties. ()
* Apple Inc was hit New Year's Eve by an armed
robbery at one of the company's Paris stores, the first major
robbery of an Apple store in France. ()
* South Korean steelmaker Posco said it and its
partners have agreed to purchase a 15 percent stake in an
ArcelorMittal-controlled iron-ore mining company in
Canada for $1.1 billion. ()
* Royal Dutch Shell Plc suffered another potential
setback in its attempt to drill for oil in U.S. Arctic waters
when an offshore rig ran aground after breaking free from tow
ships in high seas. ()
* Time Warner Cable Inc, which had warned of its
intention to drop little-watched TV channels, agreed to at least
temporarily extend carriage of several such channels ahead of
the Dec. 31 deadline for renewal. ()
* Intel Corp's effort to develop an Internet-based
TV service and associated hardware is taking longer than
expected, people familiar with the company's plans say, in part
due to delays in reaching content agreements with media
companies. ()
* The recovering U.S. auto industry should hit its stride
this year as new vehicle offerings, pickup-truck demand and a
stable economy push sales above 15 million, automotive
forecasting firm Polk predicts. ()
* Manufacturing activity in China expanded at a mild pace in
December, a survey of businesses showed, suggesting the economy
is rebounding, but fighting headwinds from weak conditions
around the world. ()
* India's capital-markets regulator is taking steps to tame
what has been one of the world's wildest IPO markets, with plans
including forcing companies' founders to reimburse small
investors for some losses. ()