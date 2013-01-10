Jan 10 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Deutsche Bank made at least 500 million euros
($652 million)in profit in 2008 from trades pegged to the
interest rates under investigation by regulators world-wide,
internal bank documents show. ()
* New mortgage rules set to be unveiled on Thursday by the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will spell out how lenders
in the United States must ensure that borrowers can repay their
home loans. ()
* Morgan Stanley plans to lay off 1,600 employees,
largely in its mainstay securities unit, according to people
familiar with the situation. The company is focusing the cuts on
senior ranks and also plans to promote a smaller number of
employees to managing director this month than in any year since
early 2009, one of these people said. ()
* Two hedge-fund rivals are squaring off over Herbalife Ltd
, with one saying the nutritional-supplements maker is a
pyramid scheme and the other defending the company. ()
* Stock-exchange operator BATS Global Markets Inc said late
on Wednesday that a "system issue" allowed hundreds of thousands
of transactions in a four-year period to be executed at prices
that may have violated securities rules. ()
* Chrysler Group LLC could be forced to stage an initial
public offering as a means of resolving a dispute over its value
with a United Auto Workers' retiree trust that holds a 41.5
percent stake in the auto maker. ()
* As Congress discussed raising tax rates last month in the
United States, dozens of top executives sold big chunks of
company stock, saving themselves millions of dollars. ()
* As Boeing Co continued to wrestle with new threats
to the reputation of its prized 787 Dreamliner jet, the
aircraft's chief engineer defended the safety and reliability of
the new plane and its innovative electrical system. ()
* AIG decided on Wednesday to pass on a shareholder
lawsuit that accuses the U.S. government of unfairly burdening
the company during its financial-crisis rescue, in a move that
could snuff out a brewing controversy for the insurer. ()