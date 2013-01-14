(Corrects to add aircraft model '787' in Boeing item)

* Apple Inc has cut its orders for components for the iPhone 5 due to weaker-than-expected demand, people familiar with the situation said. (link.reuters.com/fex25t)

* Nissan Motor Co Ltd's upscale Infiniti vehicles will be introduced into its home market in Japan in as soon as two years for the first time, some 25 years after the brand was launched, the head of the luxury vehicle division said. (link.reuters.com/tax25t)

* General Motors Co on Sunday took the wraps off a seventh-generation Chevrolet Corvette sports car that the company hopes will become the poster child for a 2013 product blitz designed to buff GM's top-selling Chevrolet line. (link.reuters.com/wax25t)

* JaguarLand Rover, the luxury car company owned by Tata Motors Ltd, sold a record 357,773 vehicles globally last year. (link.reuters.com/zax25t)

* Taiwan's HTC Corp is taking its smartphones to Myanmar, joining an expanding list of foreign companies seeking a foothold in one of Asia's last investment frontiers. (link.reuters.com/bex25t)

* American International Group Inc filed a lawsuit against Maiden Lane II, a vehicle created by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York during AIG's government bailout to acquire some of its troubled mortgage bonds, in a dispute over potentially valuable rights to sue issuers of the bonds. (link.reuters.com/cex25t)

* JPMorgan Chase & Co's board is expected to dock the 2012 bonuses of Chief Executive James Dimon and another top executive because of the "London Whale" trading debacle, said people close to the company. (link.reuters.com/xax25t)

* Some of the first airlines to operate the Boeing Co 787 took unusual steps to mitigate reliability problems and keep their marquee jets on schedule, even before U.S. regulators last week ordered a sweeping review of the Dreamliner program, according to industry officials and flight records. (link.reuters.com/vax25t)

* Senior Indian tax officials plan to meet with representatives of Vodafone Group Plc this week to try to resolve a tax dispute with the British company, a senior finance-ministry official said. (link.reuters.com/gex25t)

* Dubai Group, a holding company owned by the emirate's ruler with interests in property and financial services, and four international banks have agreed to resolve their legal differences in a push to finish a $10 billion debt restructuring, two people familiar with the matter said. (link.reuters.com/hex25t)

* The showdown over U.S.'s debt ceiling could force the government to consider drastic steps to manage its limited cash, including delaying trillions of dollars of payments to employees, Social Security recipients, contractors and others. (link.reuters.com/sax25t) (Compiled by Shilpa Hinduja in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)