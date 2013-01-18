Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the
* Former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong told the world
Thursday evening that he used performance-enhancing drugs to win
seven Tour de France titles. ()
* Algeria's military launched a raid on Thursday to free
about 40 foreigners held by militants at a remote natural-gas
complex, leaving some hostages dead, surprising and angering
several governments and putting leaders across the world at a
loss to determine the fate of their citizens. ()
* In his final days as U.S. Treasury secretary, Timothy
Geithner reflected on the financial crisis and the response he
helped craft, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.
Among other things, he said the government's rescue of the
financial system was doomed to be unpopular. ()
* In approving Boeing Co's 787 Deamliner to start
carrying passengers in 2011, the Federal Aviation Administration
relied extensively on data generated by Boeing that indicated
the plane's advanced lithium-ion battery systems -- never used
before on a big jetliner -- featured redundant safeguards that
were essentially foolproof. ()
* Rio Tinto Chief Executive Tom Albanese agreed to
step down on Thursday, the latest in a string of leaders toppled
by shifting fortunes at the world's biggest mining companies. ()
* Quarterly earnings reports released on Thursday underscore
the lingering illnesses afflicting some of the largest,
best-known U.S. banks and the comparatively ruddy health of some
smaller regional lenders. ()
* Sony Corp has reached a deal to sell its U.S.
headquarters at 550 Madison Avenue for $1.1 billion, the company
said on Thursday, a strong price that shows how investors are
bidding aggressively for top Manhattan properties. ()
* Toyota Motor Corp has settled what was to be the
first in a group of hundreds of pending wrongful death and
injury lawsuits involving sudden, unintended acceleration by
Toyota vehicles. ()