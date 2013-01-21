UPDATE 1-UK economy's strong growth since Brexit vote starts to slow
Jan 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* President Barack Obama took the oath of office Sunday in a private ceremony at the White House, opening a second term in which he faces a divided government and myriad challenges overseas. ()
* Fears rose of a growing international death toll from the four-day terrorist attack on a remote Sahara desert natural-gas facility in Algeria, as more details emerged of the siege that has fueled new concerns about the threat posed by North Africa-based terror groups. ()
* The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said that the battery that caught fire on a parked Japan Airlines Co 787 jet earlier this month "did not exceed its designed voltage." ()
* Kim Dotcom, the larger-than-life personality accused by the U.S. of operating a website used to pirate half a billion dollars in entertainment, introduced a new version of his controversial Megaupload file-storage service on Sunday. ()
* ZTE Corp warned it expects to report a loss for 2012, but the Chinese telecom-equipment maker said it expects a profit for the first quarter of 2013, thanks to its strategic realignment. ()
* U.S. Federal Reserve officials in 2007 appeared to underestimate the sickly condition of U.S. financial markets before shifting to a state of growing alarm, according to 1,566 pages of newly released transcripts from the central bank's meetings that year. ()
* House prices rose across the UK in January, while the number of new sellers also increased as market sentiment improved. ()
* UK construction growth improves, driven by civil engineering
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.