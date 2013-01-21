Jan 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Barack Obama took the oath of office Sunday in a private ceremony at the White House, opening a second term in which he faces a divided government and myriad challenges overseas. ()

* Fears rose of a growing international death toll from the four-day terrorist attack on a remote Sahara desert natural-gas facility in Algeria, as more details emerged of the siege that has fueled new concerns about the threat posed by North Africa-based terror groups. ()

* The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said that the battery that caught fire on a parked Japan Airlines Co 787 jet earlier this month "did not exceed its designed voltage." ()

* Kim Dotcom, the larger-than-life personality accused by the U.S. of operating a website used to pirate half a billion dollars in entertainment, introduced a new version of his controversial Megaupload file-storage service on Sunday. ()

* ZTE Corp warned it expects to report a loss for 2012, but the Chinese telecom-equipment maker said it expects a profit for the first quarter of 2013, thanks to its strategic realignment. ()

* U.S. Federal Reserve officials in 2007 appeared to underestimate the sickly condition of U.S. financial markets before shifting to a state of growing alarm, according to 1,566 pages of newly released transcripts from the central bank's meetings that year. ()

* House prices rose across the UK in January, while the number of new sellers also increased as market sentiment improved. ()