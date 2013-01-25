Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama nominated a former prosecutor
turned white-collar criminal defender, Mary Jo White, as his
choice for top U.S. securities regulator. ()
* Microsoft's quarterly earnings slipped 3.7
percent as the software giant reported weaker sales in its
business and entertainment divisions, though revenue in its core
Windows business strengthened. ()
* Citigroup Inc's private bank has decided to pull its
$187 million investment from SAC Capital Advisors LP, the latest
in a string of client defections that have occurred amid
scrutiny of the hedge-fund firm. ()
* JP Morgan will not be trying 'staple financing' in
the potential Dell deal, a possible ramification of a
court decision criticizing what was once a common practice on
Wall Street. ()
* Samsung Electronics Co on Friday said its
fourth-quarter profit rose 76 percent to a record high on strong
smartphone sales and higher margins in its chip business. ()
* Morgan Stanley Chairman and Chief Executive James
Gorman is expected to take a second straight annual pay cut for
2012, as the securities firm continues to struggle to get back
on track. ()
* Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp has stopped
executing international money transfers for its high-rolling
customers and is overhauling its compliance procedures as it
faces scrutiny from U.S. and international regulators, people
familiar with the matter said. ()
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co agreed to pay $80 million
to settle cases involving 15 patients killed or hurt during
company-sponsored testing of an experimental drug for hepatitis
C. ()