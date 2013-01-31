Jan 31 The following are the top stories in the
* Israel bombed a suspected shipment of anti-aircraft
missiles in Syria on Wednesday, according to regional and U.S.
officials, in its most ambitious strike inside its neighbor's
territory in nearly two chaotic years of civil war there.
* Research in Motion Ltd executives excused more
than a year of delays by saying they wanted the next BlackBerrys
to be just right. But the smartphones that took more than two
years to develop won't be available for the key U.S. market
until mid-March, when carriers are expected to complete their
tests.
* The U.S. economy shrank for the first time in more than
three years in the fourth quarter, underscoring the halting
nature of the recovery. But the strength of consumer spending
and business investment suggested that the economy will grow,
albeit slowly, this year.
* The U.S. Treasury for the first time auctioned holdings in
U.S. banks that had missed a series of dividend payments,
allowing the government to close out financial-crisis era
investments only at steep discounts.
* Facebook reported a 40 percent fourth-quarter revenue jump
as it ramped up its mobile business and offered new tools to
advertisers, but the firm's shares slipped in after-hours
trading.
* Boeing Co executives said it was business as usual
despite the crisis surrounding its 787 Dreamliner, though
airlines worldwide made preparations for an extended grounding
of the aircraft.
* Illinois took the rare step Wednesday of postponing a bond
auction just hours before it was expected to launch, as concerns
grew among investors over the state's deep pension hole.