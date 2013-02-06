Feb 6 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A slowly improving U.S. economy and recently enacted tax
increases will help bring down the federal deficit for the next
few years, the Congressional Budget Office said Tuesday, but it
will take another $2 trillion in belt-tightening over the next
decade to begin to move the federal debt closer to historic
levels.
* The U.S. government wants Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services to pay more than $5 billion - roughly what its parent
company has earned in the past seven years - for giving its seal
of approval to bundles of subprime mortgages that eventually
crumbled, costing investors billions and helping sink the
economy.
* Nasdaq OMX Group's missteps during last year's
debut of Facebook Inc shares cost Wall Street an
estimated $500 million. In the end, U.S. securities regulators
may end up fining the exchange group 1 percent of that.
* Pinterest is in talks to raise a new round of financing
that would value the online scrapbooking site at $2 billion to
$2.5 billion.
* Regulators leading the world-wide probe into rate-rigging
allegations are expected to announce Wednesday a settlement of
around 400 million pounds ($626.72 million) with Royal Bank of
Scotland, according to people close to the
investigation.
* John Malone's international cable business Liberty Global
Inc has agreed to acquire U.K. cable-television and
Internet provider Virgin Media Inc for $16 billion, in
a deal that may create a stronger rival to market leader British
Sky Broadcasting Group Plc.
* Walt Disney Co's net income weakened in the latest
quarter, even as revenue grew, reflecting slimmer profits at the
movie studio, where home-video titles were less lucrative than
those released in the final months of 2011.
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and Panera Bread Co
have posted solid results even as traditional fast-food
chains like McDonald's Corp and Yum Brands Inc
are struggling with waning consumer confidence.