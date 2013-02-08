Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Pentagon, Central Intelligence Agency and the U.S. State Department backed a plan to arm Syrian rebels, but the White House decided not to act, Panetta and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dempsey disclosed.

* Hedge fund manager David Einhorn sued Apple Inc in a New York federal court in an effort to block an Apple shareholder proposal that he argues could limit how the company could return some of its $137 billion cash pile to investors.

* Short-circuits inside a battery triggered a fire aboard a parked Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner last month, said U.S. investigators, who also found the safety approval process for the power devices was flawed and "must be reconsidered" before the jets return to passenger service.

* New York's top prosecutor has launched a probe into the conduct of the three major credit-ratings firms, according to a person familiar with the matter, opening another legal front for an industry that remains in the cross hairs of state and federal investigators.

* RadioShack Corp named Walgreen Co executive Joseph Magnacca to replace its acting chief, staking its future on a retail veteran who built his career in a merchandising role.

* New Jersey regulators are set to reconsider a decision that had forced MGM Resorts International to put its stake in an Atlantic City casino up for sale, people familiar with the matter said.