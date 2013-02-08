Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Pentagon, Central Intelligence Agency and the U.S.
State Department backed a plan to arm Syrian rebels, but the
White House decided not to act, Panetta and Joint Chiefs
Chairman Dempsey disclosed.
* Hedge fund manager David Einhorn sued Apple Inc
in a New York federal court in an effort to block an Apple
shareholder proposal that he argues could limit how the company
could return some of its $137 billion cash pile to investors.
* Short-circuits inside a battery triggered a fire aboard a
parked Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner last month, said U.S.
investigators, who also found the safety approval process for
the power devices was flawed and "must be reconsidered" before
the jets return to passenger service.
* New York's top prosecutor has launched a probe into the
conduct of the three major credit-ratings firms, according to a
person familiar with the matter, opening another legal front for
an industry that remains in the cross hairs of state and federal
investigators.
* RadioShack Corp named Walgreen Co
executive Joseph Magnacca to replace its acting chief, staking
its future on a retail veteran who built his career in a
merchandising role.
* New Jersey regulators are set to reconsider a decision
that had forced MGM Resorts International to put its
stake in an Atlantic City casino up for sale, people familiar
with the matter said.