* U.S. Congressional leaders are quietly considering a deal
to avert a government shutdown next month - but at the cost of
prolonging across-the-board spending cuts. Congress must pass a
so-called continuing resolution by the end of March to keep
funding government operations.
* The U.S. Justice Department packed its fraud lawsuit
against Standard & Poor's with details about more than 25
employees who allegedly put triple-A ratings on shaky bundles of
subprime mortgages - or dithered on downgrading the securities
as the housing market was collapsing.
* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to nominate Asian
Development Bank head Haruhiko Kuroda as the next governor of
the Bank of Japan.
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, is expected this
week to discuss selling up to 25 percent of its American arm,
RBS Citizens, to the public within the next two years. That
would set up RBS to eventually spin off the entire unit, said
people briefed on the plans.
* Brokerage firm Knight Capital Group Inc plans to
sell a bond-trading unit to Stifel Financial Corp,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Futures exchange CME Group Inc is set for a legal
showdown with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a
standoff that market experts say could become a regular event as
new financial-market laws come into force.
* Barnes & Noble Inc's chairman and biggest
shareholder, Leonard Riggio, has expressed interest in buying
out the retailer's consumer-bookstore chain, raising the
prospect that the company could be split in two, say people
familiar with the situation.
* Hewlett-Packard Co Chairman Ray Lane and three
fellow board members plan to meet with about 20 of the computer
maker's big investors Monday in hopes of heading off a campaign
to unseat Lane and two other directors.
* Office Depot Inc said it received an offer earlier
this month from its partner in Mexico to buy the office-supply
company out of their joint venture. But Office Depot instead
pushed forward with a merger with rival OfficeMax Inc
and said it would now need that company's approval before making
a decision about the Mexican unit.