Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* With across-the-board spending cuts set to begin in the
United States on Friday, the White House and congressional
Republicans are poised to let the deadline pass, each
calculating that their hand in negotiations only grows stronger
if they scorn a quick compromise.
* The probe of potential insider trading ahead of this
month's $23 billion buyout of H.J. Heinz Co has widened,
as regulators and criminal investigators scrutinize what they
see as suspicious purchases of stock in the ketchup maker,
according to people familiar with the inquiries.
* The European Union reached a preliminary deal on a measure
that would forbid bonuses that exceed a bankers' fixed salary in
the latest effort to curb what is seen by many as corporate and
banking excess. Flexible pay could increase to twice fixed
salary, but only with explicit shareholder approval.
* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe moved a step closer to
having a proponent of his aggressive monetary easing policies,
Haruhiko Kuroda, become head of the Bank of Japan
after the cabinet submitted its nominee for the top job to
parliament.
* Lithium-ion battery maker GS Yuasa Corp told the
U.S. Federal Aviation Administration that it believes Boeing
Co's proposed package of fixes to end the six-week
grounding of 787s is inadequate to mitigate all potential
battery hazards.
* The U.S. military, stepping up efforts to equip the Afghan
Air Force, awarded a long-delayed $427.5 million contract to
Sierra Nevada Corp and its Brazilian partner Embraer SA
, to supply Afghanistan with a small fleet of attack
planes.
* Leap Wireless International Inc, which operates
the Cricket cellphone brand, said it is on pace to sell only
half as many iPhones as it committed to sell during the first
year of its contract with Apple Inc, and could have
$100 million worth of unsold iPhones by the middle of this year.
* Mongolia has suspended two mining permits for a Canadian
gold and copper explorer partly owned by Rio Tinto Plc,
signaling a possible deepening in a dispute over the huge Oyu
Tolgoi development in the Gobi Desert.
* Caesars Entertainment Corp has been crafting a
plan to use online gambling to help pull itself out of a
financial tight spot - a tactic that could get a boost from New
Jersey, America's coming regulated market for Internet wagers.
* U.S. federal investigators subpoenaed shopping center
owner Kimco Realty Corp in a probe of alleged foreign
bribery involving retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
* Tom Mars, Wal-Mart Stores Inc chief administrative
officer, will leave the retailer on March 13 after more than a
decade with the company. A Wal-Mart spokesman declined to
provide a reason for his departure.