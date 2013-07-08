July 8 The following are the top stories in the
* In classified orders starting in the mid-2000s, the
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, a group of judges
responsible for making decisions about government surveillance
in national-security cases, accepted that the word "relevant"
could be broadened to permit an entire database of records on
millions of people. ()
* The deadly weekend explosion of a runaway crude-carrying
train in Quebec threatens to ratchet up scrutiny of rising
crude-by-rail shipments on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border,
amid a boom in North American oil production. ()
* The United States is launching broad trade talks with
Europe this week and preparing for the next stage of
negotiations with select Asia-Pacific nations, part of the Obama
administration's effort to find new fuel for economic growth. ()
* Larry Summers, a former top economic adviser to President
Barack Obama, is said to be more than a little interested in
taking over as Fed chairman if the job opens up. ()
* The so-called Volcker rule is designed to place a buffer
between banks and the risks they take, but one aspect has left
broad confusion among banks, their employees and clients. As
regulators finalize the rule, banks are reaching widely
different interpretations of what that employee-participation
measure means. ()
* In the insider trading investigation of hedge fund
billionaire Steven Cohen, the U.S. government playbook looks to
be missing two important elements: incriminating wiretaps and
well positioned cooperators. ()
* Former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer, who resigned in
2008 after he was caught patronizing prostitutes, said Sunday
night he is launching an 11th-hour bid for the Democratic
nomination for New York City comptroller. ()
* Despite low interest rates, French companies and
entrepreneurs are cutting back on their investments. They are
delaying plans to expand existing factories, and canceling plans
to build new ones. ()
* Douglas Dayton, who led the transformation of a family
department store into retailing giant Target Corp, has
died Friday, at the age of 88, after a long battle with cancer.
()
* Thomson Reuters Corp has decided to stop
giving an elite group of investors an early peek at the results
of a market moving consumer confidence survey from the
University of Michigan after regulators in New York began
looking into the arrangement ().