* Penn State's board of trustees has authorized payment of roughly $60 million to settle some personal injury claims by men who say they were sexually abused by Jerry Sandusky, according to people familiar with the matter.

* JPMorgan and U.S. energy market regulators are close to a settlement over allegations of electricity-market manipulation that could involve the largest payout in the history of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

* Global regulators are pursuing disparate approaches to protecting the financial system against future shocks.

* Fed Chairman Bernanke played down the unemployment rate's weight in the central bank's calculation of when to start raising short-term borrowing costs, a fresh example of the challenge the Fed faces in explaining its easy-money policies to an often perplexed public.

* Some of Dell's biggest institutional shareholders are expected to vote against a proposed buyout of the computer maker, a blow for deal proponents.

* A question-and-answer tool launched with little fanfare on the European Banking Authority's website is stirring up bond markets and upsetting investors.

* In separate remarks, Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke called for additional measures to ensure banks can't threaten the economy.

* IBM reported second-quarter earnings declined 17 percent, but the large computer, software and services provider raised its profit outlook for the full year in a positive sign for the technology industry.

* Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma reportedly labeled the 1989 crackdown on protesters in Tiananmen Square as "the most correct decision" at the time, drawing sharp criticism online.

* Pescanova said its chairman resigned after an outside accounting audit claimed financial irregularities at the multinational fishing giant, one of Spain's most well-known companies.

* The European Union's competition watchdog has asked Google Inc to make further concessions as part of its investigation into the way the company ranks and displays search results.