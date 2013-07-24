July 24 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Federal prosecutors are preparing to announce criminal
charges as early as this week against SAC Capital Advisors LP,
the hedge fund giant that has been the target of a multiyear
investigation into alleged insider trading, according to people
familiar with the matter. ()
* Apple Inc proved Tuesday there is still demand
for its venerable iPhone in the face of stiff competition,
though it is running into trouble convincing consumers to buy
its other gadgets. ()
* Egg producer Cal-Maine Foods Inc agreed to pay
$28 million to settle claims in a series of antitrust lawsuits
that alleged it and other producers agreed to curtail egg
supplies to inflate prices. ()
* The Federal Communications Commission has proposed to
include a slice of spectrum now controlled by the military in
its first significant auction of airwaves in half a decade. ()
* Miners are taking a pickax to their exploration budgets,
cutting spending to find new resources. But if demand picks up -
as it usually has - miners may find themselves scrambling to
boost production to catch up. ()
* Juniper Networks Inc said Chief Executive Kevin
Johnson will retire as the network-gear company also reported
its second-quarter profit surged 70 percent on higher revenue.
()
* An oil-production boom is delivering prosperity to pockets
of the United States, but in West Texas, the epicenter of
activity, it is also bringing trouble in the form of surging
electricity prices. ()
* China's economy showed fresh signs of weakness in July as
an initial gauge of manufacturing activity slumped to an
11-month low, leading economists to make comparisons to
conditions seen shortly after the global financial crisis of
2008 and 2009. ()
* French banks are making a comeback in the aircraft-finance
market, thanks partly to a technique that gained notoriety
during the financial crisis: securitization. ()
* KPN agreed to sell its E-Plus business in Germany
to a unit of Telefónica in a $10.7 billion deal that would
create Germany's largest mobile phone operator. ()