July 25 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The success of the new health-care law rides in large
measure on whether young, healthy people like Gabe Meiffren, a
cook at a Korean-Hawaiian food cart, decide to give up a chunk
of disposable income to pay for insurance. ()
* The race to become the next leader of the Federal Reserve
looks increasingly like a contest between two economists:
Lawrence Summers and Janet Yellen.
* President Barack Obama delivered a long and impassioned
plea for a change in the Washington economic debate, away from
arguments over budgets to a focus on the long-term condition of
the middle class. ()
* Facebook swung to a profit as its sales rose 53
percent to $1.81 billion. Much of Facebook's growth in the
quarter came from its local efforts. The social network
surpassed 1 million active advertisers, propelled by gains in
local business advertising. ()
* The group trying to take Dell Inc private is
pressing the company to change how it counts shareholder votes
to improve the odds of its buyout winning approval, and has
offered to increase its bid by less than 1 percent as an
incentive. ()
* Ford Motor Co's 19 percent rise in profit on zooming
sales shows how demand for new cars has emerged as a rare bright
spot in the murky global economy. ()
* Allegations of widespread bribery in GlaxoSmithKline Plc's
China operations made this month by Chinese authorities
and separately in January by an anonymous tipster who contacted
the company touched on some of the same alleged irregularities.
But Glaxo has responded very differently to its two accusers. ()
* GlaxoSmithKline PLC has agreed to pay $229 million
to settle lawsuits in which several U.S. states accused the drug
maker of deceptively marketing the diabetes treatment Avandia.
()
* House lawmakers on Wednesday defeated an attempt to
drastically curb a national-security program that collects the
phone records of millions of Americans, after a tense debate on
the balance between privacy rights and government efforts to
find terrorists. ()
* Officials are pushing landowners to clear brush and take
other protective measures amid a devastating fire season.
However, fire officials say persuading landowners to take
preventive measures hasn't been an easy sell. Many homeowners
enjoy the look of vegetation, even if it's flammable, and
appreciate the privacy it affords.
* The federal judge handling Detroit's bankruptcy case gave
a preliminary victory Wednesday to the city's emergency manager,
ruling that municipal unions and others couldn't go to state
court to litigate their grievances with the city's bid to shed
its retiree obligations. ()