July 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Pope Francis opened the door to greater acceptance of gay priests inside the ranks of Roman Catholicism as he flew to the Vatican. The pontiff was traveling aboard an overnight flight to Rome from his first overseas trip when he broached the delicate issue of how the Catholic hierarchy should respond to clerics who are gay, though not sexually active. ()

* Anthony Weiner has dropped to fourth place among Democrats seeking to be New York City mayor, with 53 percent of likely voters saying he should withdraw from the race, a poll showed. ()

* Small-company stocks have produced large returns this year, but some investors say the sector is about to get cut down to size. Some money managers say any sign that hard-hit emerging-markets shares are about to bounce back could send the small-cap sector reeling, as investors seek out less-pricey growth plays. ()

* BMW unveiled its first mass-production electric car and said it would need to sharply boost sales of plug-in and battery electric vehicles by 2025 to meet regulatory requirements. ()

* Federal energy regulators laid out their first formal accusations that traders at JPMorgan Chase manipulated electricity markets. ()

* Spirit Airlines said its chairman, William Franke, who helped design the carrier's successful low-cost strategy, is selling his investment firm's stake in the low-cost carrier and resigning from its board next month. ()

* Pfizer plans to reorganize its commercial operations into three business segments to help it focus on the evolving needs of its various markets. The changes will take effect starting in January. ()

* The market for previously owned iPhones and Androids is booming, producing high and predictable resale values that carriers are starting to exploit. ()

* Activist investor Daniel Loeb says low-cost U.S. natural gas offers a "sustainable advantage" for CF Industries and calls on the agricultural supplier to significantly increase its stockholder dividend. ()

* CBS and Time Warner Cable said they extended their blackout deadline till 8 p.m. Monday, from 5 p.m., as they "continue to negotiate" terms to carry the network's programming on the cable system. ()