Aug 2 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Russia granted asylum to National Security Agency leaker
Edward Snowden, defying and embarrassing an Obama administration
that threatened to scale back diplomatic relations between the
two countries. ()
* A jury found former Goldman Sachs Group Inc trader
Fabrice Tourre liable for misleading investors in a
mortgage-linked deal that collapsed during the financial crisis,
delivering a big win for the Securities Exchange Commission out
to prove its mettle inside the courtroom. ()
* Intensifying a dispute within his own party, Senate
Majority Leader Harry Reid issued a warning on Thursday to
Senator Max Baucus, the Democrats' lead tax-law writer in the
senate, not to proceed with an overhaul of the tax code unless
there is "significant revenue" to be generated from the effort.
()
* Baxter International Inc investigated a joint
venture in China and discovered expense violations there last
year. The drug and medical-device maker said it conducted the
investigation and "took actions in a prompt and responsible
manner" after employees of the venture, Guangzhou Baxter
Qiaoguang Healthcare Co, reported problems internally in July
2012. The disclosure comes amid heightened attention on how
multinational drug makers sell in China. ()
* In the wake of the financial crisis, global financial
regulators implemented a labyrinth of new rules to constrain
banks. Now, regulators in the United States and Europe are
starting to conclude the way they currently measure banks'
exposure to risk may be too elaborate. ()
* As Google Inc pushes deeper into hardware, the
Internet search giant is pulling Motorola Mobility closer even
as it tries to assure device partners that the phone maker won't
have an unfair advantage. Google is forming tighter connections
with the cellphone maker, even debating whether it could be used
to produce products like Google Glass, the company's wearable
computer. ()
* The pain reliever acetaminophen, often sold as Tylenol,
can cause rare but serious skin diseases, the Food and Drug
Administration said on Thursday. The FDA said that in searching
its database of adverse events, it found 107 such cases between
1969 and 2012. ()
* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc's shares
more-than-doubled after the specialty grocery chain's initial
public offering, the latest sign of healthy demand for
natural-foods retailers. Sprouts' stock rose 123 percent to
close at $40.11 on the Nasdaq on Thursday, from an offering
price of $18, the largest first-day pop for a U.S.-listed IPO
since March 2011. ()
* Carl Icahn has filed a lawsuit against Dell Inc
and its board to prevent the computer maker from further
delaying a vote scheduled on Friday or changing the voting rules
for a proposed buyout by Michael Dell. ()
* Chesapeake Energy Corp's shares jumped 7 percent
on Thursday to the highest level in more than a year, as the
energy producer reported rising oil output and its new chief
executive Doug Lawler pledged to close a persistent gap between
its spending and cash flow by next year. ()