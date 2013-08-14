Aug 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Justice Department unexpectedly moved to block the merger of American Airlines parent AMR Corp and US Airways Group Inc threatening to upend what was viewed as the final step in the consolidation that has helped return U.S. airlines to profit after years of heavy losses. ()

* JPMorgan Chase & Co trader Bruno Iksil, known as the "London whale", has reached an agreement with federal authorities to avoid criminal prosecution over a $6 billion trading loss, but two former colleagues are expected to be charged as soon as Wednesday, according to people close to the case. ()

* Investor Carl Icahn has grabbed a stake valued at over $1.5 billion in Apple Inc believing that more cash should be falling from the tech giant's branches. While Apple earlier this year announced a large buyback, Icahn said in an interview on Tuesday that he wants to see it happen right away, near the current share price, which he considers cheap. ()

* Hedge-fund manager William Ackman has resigned from the board of J.C. Penney Co Inc, bringing an end to an unusually public rift among directors that had threatened the struggling company's turnaround efforts. The board also declared its "overwhelming support" for Chairman Thomas Engibous and Chief Executive Myron Ullman, both of whom Ackman had argued should be replaced. ()

* Antero Resources Inc, an energy company backed by New York private-equity firms, plans to spend more than half a billion dollars on a pipeline. But the 80 miles of pipe won't transport oil or gas. They will carry water from the Ohio River to fracking sites in West Virginia and Ohio. The project is a costly wager that the hydraulic-fracturing industry's thirst for reliable sources of water will grow over the next few years. ()

* Whirlpool Corp agreed to buy a majority stake in Chinese home appliances maker Hefei Rongshida Sanyo Electric Co for $552 million, giving Whirlpool a set of appliance brands that span the Chinese market where it has struggled to grow. ()

* The pressure on big auto makers to squeeze more miles out of a gallon of gas is powering a surge in profits for the suppliers of turbochargers, fuel injectors and other lean parts. Once dismissed by Wall Street, companies including BorgWarner Inc, Delphi Automotive PLC, Federal-Mogul Corp and TRW Automotive Holdings Corp are today beating Wall Street's profit forecasts, hiring workers and making acquisitions. ()

* H.J. Heinz Co is eliminating 600 office positions in the U.S. and Canada, or 9 percent of the company's workforce in North America. The cuts include 350 jobs in Pittsburgh, where Heinz is based. ()